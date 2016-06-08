Mishandled Cases Of Sexual Assault An "Epidemic" For NYC Schools

Three teenage students were "formally or informally suspended" from their Brooklyn public schools after reporting their sexual assaults, according to three complaints.

A lawyer has filed two complaints asking federal officials to open an investigation into New York City Department of Education, alleging city schools have a pattern of discrediting and punishing students who are victims of sexual assault.

Attorney Carrie Goldberg, whose firm specializes in sexual assault, this week requested the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Justice open a joint investigation into two separate cases, alleging there is an "epidemic" of school administrators mishandling cases of rape and sexual assault.

A previous complaint, filed by Goldberg in November 2015 on behalf of a third girl, is currently being investigated by the Office for Civil Rights, Goldberg told BuzzFeed News in an interview.

"It is our strong belief that these incidents are indicative of institutionalized deliberate indifference to the needs of black female victims of sexual assault 'educated' by the New York City Department of Education," Goldberg wrote to the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights in a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Goldberg wrote that all three girls she is representing were "formally or informally suspended" from their Brooklyn public schools.

Under the federal gender equity law Title IX, schools that receive federal funding must properly investigate all claims of sexual assault and harassment, as well as ensure that students are not denied their right to a fair education on the basis of sex.

"Whether by official act or omission the end result is that sexual assault victims suffer twice in [New York City Department of Education]; once at the hands of the individual that attacked them, and again under the heel of a bureaucracy that is required to act in their best interest," the complaint filed on June 4 reads.

The U.S. Department of Education did not immediately return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.