No, People Didn't Walk Out Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Hillary Concert Because Of "Bad" Language
Donald Trump said they did. Social media posts from people who were there say otherwise.
On Friday night, Beyoncé and Jay Z, along with several other rappers, performed at a rally to support Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.
The concert was aimed at encouraging young people to vote. Clinton praised the two singers for using their music and celebrity for good.
“I thank Beyoncé for standing up and showing the world we are strongest when we look out for each other,” Clinton said. “And I thank Jay for addressing in his music some of our greatest challenges in the country — poverty, racism, the urgent need for criminal justice reform.”
Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Jay Z for the “bad language” the rapper used during Friday's concert.
“I actually like Jay Z, but you know the language last night. Oh, oh,” Trump told the crowd in Tampa, Florida, of the Friday night concert in Cleveland. “I was thinking maybe I’ll just try it, should I use that language if — can you imagine if I said that?”
On Monday at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, Trump said the language "was so bad and many of the people left...by the time Hillary got up, nobody was there."
But social media posts from people in the house seem to prove Trump wrong. The applause, cheers, and "Hillary" chants as Jay Z introduced Clinton were LOUD — indicating a full house.
REALLY loud. Also, this video shows a pretty crowded stadium.
This video of Jay Z performing a song with explicit lyrics again shows a crowded stadium, with fans singing along.
Here's an image from when Hillary walked out — the seats off to the right look packed.
It was when the music performances were over — and Clinton began speaking — that dozens of people began leaving the arena, according to the New York Times.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
