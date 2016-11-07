BuzzFeed News

No, People Didn't Walk Out Of Beyoncé And Jay Z's Hillary Concert Because Of "Bad" Language

Donald Trump said they did. Social media posts from people who were there say otherwise.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2016, at 1:28 p.m. ET

On Friday night, Beyoncé and Jay Z, along with several other rappers, performed at a rally to support Hillary Clinton in Cleveland.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

The concert was aimed at encouraging young people to vote. Clinton praised the two singers for using their music and celebrity for good.

“I thank Beyoncé for standing up and showing the world we are strongest when we look out for each other,” Clinton said. “And I thank Jay for addressing in his music some of our greatest challenges in the country — poverty, racism, the urgent need for criminal justice reform.”

Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Jay Z for the “bad language” the rapper used during Friday's concert.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

“I actually like Jay Z, but you know the language last night. Oh, oh,” Trump told the crowd in Tampa, Florida, of the Friday night concert in Cleveland. “I was thinking maybe I’ll just try it, should I use that language if — can you imagine if I said that?”

On Monday at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, Trump said the language "was so bad and many of the people left...by the time Hillary got up, nobody was there."

Chris O'Meara / AP

But social media posts from people in the house seem to prove Trump wrong. The applause, cheers, and "Hillary" chants as Jay Z introduced Clinton were LOUD — indicating a full house.

Hillary Clinton embraces Beyonce and Jay Z onstage at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio https://t.co/8kQ324kF3n https://t.co/lmcZoqB5BC
CNN @CNN

Hillary Clinton embraces Beyonce and Jay Z onstage at a rally in Cleveland, Ohio https://t.co/8kQ324kF3n https://t.co/lmcZoqB5BC

REALLY loud. Also, this video shows a pretty crowded stadium.

So many memorable moments on this campaign. Tonight with Beyoncé &amp; Jay Z in Cleveland—spectacular. #ImWithHer
Maya Harris @mayaharris_

So many memorable moments on this campaign. Tonight with Beyoncé &amp; Jay Z in Cleveland—spectacular. #ImWithHer

This video of Jay Z performing a song with explicit lyrics again shows a crowded stadium, with fans singing along.

Vendredi 20:47 - Jay Z
Ivan Couronne @ivancouronne

Vendredi 20:47 - Jay Z

Here's an image from when Hillary walked out — the seats off to the right look packed.

Hillary Clinton on stage with Jay Z and Beyoncé. "I want to be a president ... " (People have started leaving as Cl… https://t.co/pUdmxwXYge
Yamiche Alcindor @Yamiche

Hillary Clinton on stage with Jay Z and Beyoncé. "I want to be a president ... " (People have started leaving as Cl… https://t.co/pUdmxwXYge

It was when the music performances were over — and Clinton began speaking — that dozens of people began leaving the arena, according to the New York Times.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

