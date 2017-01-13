Newborn Kidnapped From A Hospital 18 Years Ago Found Alive

Kamiyah Mobley was found in South Carolina; she grew up believing the woman who kidnapped her was her mother.

A newborn girl who was abducted from a Florida hospital 18 years ago was found this week living in South Carolina believing the woman who kidnapped her was her mother, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.

Police arrested Gloria Williams for the July 1998 abduction of Kamiyah Mobley. Mobley, who is living in Watlerboro, South Carolina, under a different name, believed Williams was her mother. Authorities did not disclose the name the woman now goes by.

A series of DNA tests confirmed that Mobley was the baby taken 18 years ago, the police sheriff said. Her biological family was contacted Friday. It is unclear if the teenager has been in touch with her biological parents or if she will contact them.