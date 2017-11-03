New York Police Pursuing Criminal Sex Crime Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein could soon face his first criminal case stemming from his alleged sexual misconduct, with New York police on Friday telling reporters they have "an actual case" against the Hollywood mogul.

The case centers on Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta, who alleges the movie producer raped her twice in 2010.

NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce said during a press conference Friday that de la Huerta contacted authorities on Oct. 25 and "put forth a credible and detailed narrative." Authorities were also able to corroborate the allegations, he added.

"We have an actual case here, we're happy with where the investigation is right now," Boyce said, adding that detectives are still gathering evidence and that an arrest warrant would be needed since Weinstein is out of state.

About 70 women have come forward in recent weeks to level sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein after the New York Times and the New Yorker published reports detailing some of their stories, including from Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie.



De la Huerta told Vanity Fair Thursday that in one instance in 2010, Weinstein raped her after giving her a ride home from a bar. The second alleged rape also took place at her apartment in Tribeca.

"Immediately, when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid … It wasn’t consensual … It happened very quickly … He stuck himself inside me … When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.