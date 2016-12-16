More Women Accuse University Of Wisconsin Student Charged With Sex Crimes

Ten women have now made accusations against University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook that have led to charges. At a hearing on Friday, a judge reduced his bail.

Five additional women have accused a University of Wisconsin student of sexual assault or harassment — raising the total number to 10 — leading prosecutors to file additional charges against him on Thursday.



Alec Cook has been held at the Dane County Jail since his arrest in October, and on Friday, the judge cut his bail in half, lowering it to $100,000. Prosecutors had asked the judge to raise bail to $500,000. He was released later Friday.

Cook's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, said he had explained to the judge in October that his client did not plan on posting bail until "the dust had settled," to avoid multiple arrests stemming from the various charges.

Van Wagner said Friday's hearing was the first serious discussion of bail, and that the judge concluded $100,000 is the appropriate amount based on the charges and that Cook does not have a criminal record.

The Dane County district attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.

The University of Wisconsin sent an email Friday informing its students that Cook will be posting bail and that he is still banned from campus. He remains under emergency suspension, university spokesperson Meredith McGlone told BuzzFeed News.



Cook was originally charged in October with 15 criminal counts, including 11 sexual assault charges involving five women. At the time, police said his arrest prompted more women to come forward and accuse him of related crimes.

The six new charges — the result of five more women coming forward, bringing the total to 10 — were filed on Thursday include felony stalking, fourth degree sex assault, and disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint. Cook now faces 21 charges.



One of the new victims accused Cook of sexually assaulting her. The other four women accused the 20-year-old of disorderly conduct and stalking them on the university campus.

Four of the new accusers allege that Cook stalked them on campus — including following them home from class — over several months. Another woman alleges that Cook groped her on a sidewalk of a busy street as she walked home.