More Than 100 People Arrested In New York City Gang Bust

More than 100 members of two rival street gangs operating in the Bronx were arrested Wednesday morning in what is believed to be the largest gang takedown in New York City history, according to the NYPD and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

The members of the gangs, 120 in total, are charged with racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses and are responsible for at least eight murders.

They also sold marijuana, crack cocaine, and oxycodone near schools and playgrounds, according to officials.

"Today, we seek to eviscerate two violent street gangs — 2Fly and BMB — that have allegedly wreaked havoc on the streets of the Northern Bronx for years, by committing countless acts of violence against rival gang members and innocents alike," U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.

According to the statement, victims of the gang's violence include a 15-year-old who was stabbed and left to die in 2010 and a 92-year-old woman shot by a stray bullet in 2009.

"As alleged, these individuals engaged in open-air drug sales near homes and schools in the Bronx, pushing poison onto our streets," NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton said in a statement. "Allegedly, they also committed numerous acts of violence and at least eight murders in the course of their illicit operations."