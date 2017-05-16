BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Miss USA Would Like To Change Her Answer About Affordable Health Care

news

Miss USA Would Like To Change Her Answer About Affordable Health Care

“Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege,” the newly crowned Miss USA said Tuesday, clarifying her comments from Sunday's pageant.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 16, 2017, at 9:59 a.m. ET

The newly crowned Miss USA clarified comments she made during Sunday's pageant, telling Good Morning America on Tuesday that affordable health care is a right and that she's privileged to have it through her employer.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Kara McCullough, from Washington, DC, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday night. She is a scientist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

On Sunday, when Julianna Hough, the pageant's host, asked the 25-year-old contestant if if affordable health care is a right or a privilege for all Americans, McCullough responded, "I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege."

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.
Miss USA @MissUSA

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that to have health care, you need to have jobs," McCullough responded. "We need to continue to cultivate this environment that we're given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs."

ADVERTISEMENT

McCullough's response drew backlash, with some people calling her answer ignorant.

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA
katie crawford @katiem_crawford

When D.C still wins despite her ignorant answers on feminism and healthcare #MissUSA

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Tuesday, McCullough responded by changing her answer, saying she's clarifying that she is privileged to have health care provided to her through her job.

"I just want people to see where I was coming from," she said. "Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."

"I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right," she said. "I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide."

"I am privileged to have health care. I do believe it should be a right. - @MissUSA 2017 Kára McCullough "clarifies… https://t.co/ZjIh1eEH0y
Good Morning America @GMA

"I am privileged to have health care. I do believe it should be a right. - @MissUSA 2017 Kára McCullough "clarifies… https://t.co/ZjIh1eEH0y

Reply Retweet Favorite

People Are Not Happy With The New Miss USA's Answer About Health Care

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT