Mike Pence Says Reports Of Him Dropping Out Of Race Are "Absolutely False"

"I'm proud of the job that he did and proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with him," Pence said about Trump.

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence dismissed reports that he is considering dropping out of the race saying the nomination is "the greatest honor of my life."



"It’s absolutely false to suggest at any point in time we considered dropping off this

ticket," Pence told CNN Monday morning.



Before the second presidential debate, Pence said he cannot condone or defend Trump's 2005 remarks insinuating that he sexually assaulted women. He said that he believes Trump "moved on from [the] controversy," at Sunday's debate.



"I urged him to show his heart to the American people on Sunday night," Pence said on Fox & Friends Monday.

"I think he’s done that. My hope is that people across the country, including elected officials, believe in redemption as much as I do, believe in second chances as a much I do. Here’s someone in an 11-year-old video who made comments that he regrets and has apologized for.”

