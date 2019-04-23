Two 14-Year-Old Girls In Florida Are Accused Of Plotting To Kill 9 People

Two middle school girls were arrested in Florida on suspicion of conspiring to kill nine people with guns and then dispose of their bodies by burying or burning them.

Delaney Barnes and Solonge Green, both 14, are being held on nine counts of premeditated homicide and three counts of kidnapping after a teacher at their school found a folder allegedly containing a hit list.

According to the arrest affidavits, a teacher at Avon Park Middle School last week observed the two girls acting "hysterical" as they tried to locate a folder.

"I'm just going to tell them it's a prank if they call me or if they find it," the teacher told authorities she heard Solonge say as the girls searched through classmates' backpacks. According to police, the teacher subsequently located a folder that had "do not open" and "Project 11/9" written on the cover. It also included a "private info" tab.

Inside, the teacher allegedly found eight handwritten pieces of paper that mentioned guns and included plans for killing nine people. According to police, the notes also included information on how to obtain firearms and plans on how to transport, bury, and burn the victims’ bodies.

“The plans were written in great detail as to how they would lure the victims, kill the victims, and dispose of the victims' bodies,” the arrest affidavits state.

The folder also allegedly contained information on what clothing the girls would wear, including the note, "NO NAILS" and "NO Hair showing from the moment we put on these clothes we NIGGAS!"



A message from the Highlands County School Board posted on Facebook said only that two Avon Park Middle School students were arrested "after a teacher alerted law enforcement of a possible plan to harm others off campus. All families involved have been contacted."

No other details were released as the investigation continues.

According to the arrest affidavits, the targets were contacted and told authorities they want to pursue charges.

Delaney and Solonge are currently being held at a juvenile facility in Bartow. Calls and emails to their families were not returned.