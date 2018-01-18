"A Monster Of A Human Being": Here's McKayla Maroney's Powerful Statement About The Gymnastics Doctor Who Abused Her Meanwhile, Larry Nassar submitted a letter to the court saying he was concerned about his mental ability to continue to face statements from victims — Thursday was the third day. The judge dismissed his complaints. Twitter

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Maroney in London in 2012.

In a powerful statement read in court on Thursday, Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney described former USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar as "a monster of a human being." "I had a dream to go to the Olympics and the things I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting," Maroney said in her statement, which was read by the assistant attorney general Thursday. More than 140 women, including Maroney and her Olympic teammates, have accused Nassar of abuse. Almost 100 were scheduled to speak during his four-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Michigan. Thursday was day three.

It was reported Tuesday that if Maroney spoke in court, she could potentially face a $100,000 fine from USA Gymnastics for breaking a nondisclosure agreement as part of her settlement with the organization. USA Gymnastics later released a statement saying the organization "has not sought and will not seek any money" from Maroney for speaking out against Nassar. News of the potential fine got the attention of some celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Bell, who offered to pay the $100,000. Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for molesting young athletes under the guise of medical treatment. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

On Thursday USA Gymnastics said they it will no longer use the Karolyi Ranch in Texas as its training center. Several athletes said that is where Nassar abused them. "We have cancelled next week’s training camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team," USA Gymnastics president and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement. "We are exploring alternative sites to host training activities and camps until a permanent location is determined."

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

Maroney's statement detailed how, growing up, the gym was her "home away from home." She recalled being 8 years old and watching the 2004 Summer Olympics, thinking that she would one day wear the red, white, and blue leotard. "I did it. I got there. But not without a price," Maroney said in her statement. As a gymnast, she was told to trust Nassar, that he would help make it possible for her to achieve her dreams. "He abused my trust. He abused my body and he left scars on my psyche that will never go away," she said. "It all started when I was 13 or 14 years old. It didn't end until I left the sport." Her statement detailed how she was assaulted during the 2012 Olympics in London before she and her teammates won a gold medal. She said she was also abused before she won the silver medal. She blamed Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic Committee for allowing Nassar's behavior to continue. "A simple fact is this: If MSU, USA Gymnastics, and the US Olympic committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar’s behavior, I would have never met him. I wouldn’t have been abused by him," she said.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Before the victim impact statements continued Thursday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said Nassar had submitted a six-page letter saying he was concerned about his mental ability to face the statements for four days. He also complained that the hearing was turning into a "media circus."

"I didn't orchestrate this, you did by your actions and your guilty plea," Aquilina told Nassar.

In the letter, Nassar also accused the judge of making him sit in the witness box next to her so the media cameras would be on her. "This isn’t worth the paper its written on," the judge said. "There’s no truth in here. It’s delusional. You need to talk to these issues with a therapist, and that is not me."



Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters Jamie Dantzscher

The day in court continued with several women detailing the pain Nasser has caused them, including Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher. Dantzscher, who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said she spent years soul searching and in therapy to heal her scars. She said following the abuse, she struggled with anorexia and bulimia and was hospitalized for attempting suicide.

"I can’t count how many times Nassar treated me for my back, my hips, my hamstring," she said, adding that she trusted him when he stretched her body while laying on top of her with his penis on her crotch. “You knew I was powerless,” she told Nassar. “You pretended to be my friend. How dare you ask for our forgiveness.” Arianna Guerrero, a 16-year-old gymnast, said she trusted Nassar to treat her back pain, but he ended up taking her dream away, making her hate the sport she once loved. "I am only 16. I should not even know what an impact statement is. I shouldn't know what the inside of a court room looks like," Guerrero said. "You have a hard time looking at me now But you didn't seem to have a problem when I was half naked on your table."