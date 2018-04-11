Madeleine Albright Says She's Shocked By Trump's "All White Men" Administration
The first woman to serve as secretary of state said not having women in the room in politics is the “waste of a good resource.”
Madeleine Albright — the first woman to serve as secretary of state — said she is shocked by President Donald Trump's "all white men" administration, saying the strength of the country is diversity.
Speaking on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM morning show, Albright spoke about the importance of "co-ed decision-making," adding that not having women in the room in politics is the "waste of a good resource."
"There are a lot of smart women that are very capable of making decisions," she said Wednesday morning. "One of the things I have said is women work incredibly hard, having a lot of good ideas, but there needs to be more than one woman in the room."
Albright, who led the State Department under President Bill Clinton, talked about how she is an immigrant who loves the United States, and is concerned with Trump's rhetoric that makes "Muslims the enemy and says that they can't come into this country or automatically that they are terrorists."
"What has been the magic of America is our welcoming of people that are not exactly the same," she said.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
