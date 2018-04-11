Madeleine Albright Says She's Shocked By Trump's "All White Men" Administration

The first woman to serve as secretary of state said not having women in the room in politics is the “waste of a good resource.”

Madeleine Albright — the first woman to serve as secretary of state — said she is shocked by President Donald Trump's "all white men" administration, saying the strength of the country is diversity.

Speaking on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM morning show, Albright spoke about the importance of "co-ed decision-making," adding that not having women in the room in politics is the "waste of a good resource."

"There are a lot of smart women that are very capable of making decisions," she said Wednesday morning. "One of the things I have said is women work incredibly hard, having a lot of good ideas, but there needs to be more than one woman in the room."