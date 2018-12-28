BuzzFeed News

Los Angeles News Anchor Chris Burrous Died In A Motel After A Possible Drug Overdose

Chris Burrous, an anchor for KTLA, was 43 years old.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on December 28, 2018, at 10:40 a.m. ET

Chris Burrous, a news anchor for Los Angeles's KTLA station, died from a possible drug overdose Thursday at a Glendale, California, motel.

The Glendale Police Department said it received a call around 1:15 p.m. Thursday from a man at the Days Inn indicating that another man he was with had passed out and was not breathing.

When the fire department arrived on the scene, the 43-year-old Morning News anchor was not breathing. He was given CPR and transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Glendale police said in a statement that the caller indicated Burrous may have overdosed. Authorities are waiting for the Los Angeles County coroner's office to determine the exact cause of death.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement Thursday night calling Burrous "a great journalist."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family," the statement reads. "Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family."

Burrous is survived by his wife and 9-year-old daughter. On Christmas Day, he streamed a Facebook Live from his home as he showcased his wife's cooking.

Burrous joined KTLA in 2011. He had previously spent 14 years as a reporter and anchor at various news stations.

His KTLA colleagues, many of them shocked by the news of his death, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

.@chrisburrous was like the mischievous older brother I never had. While he might have tried to get me to say or do things on air that could have landed me in trouble with the boss, he was always so supportive and went out of his way to make me feel welcome.
Kirk Hawkins @kirkhawkins

.@chrisburrous was like the mischievous older brother I never had. While he might have tried to get me to say or do things on air that could have landed me in trouble with the boss, he was always so supportive and went out of his way to make me feel welcome.

Burrous. There are no words. Your presence, on-cam ease and wit...YOUR WIT will be missed so much. I can’t thank you enough for challenging me to take risks on live TV. If I made you laugh, I knew I was doing good work. Your presence is missed already, Sir. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/6tIEtNKXav
Megan Telles @mtelles

Burrous. There are no words. Your presence, on-cam ease and wit...YOUR WIT will be missed so much. I can’t thank you enough for challenging me to take risks on live TV. If I made you laugh, I knew I was doing good work. Your presence is missed already, Sir. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/6tIEtNKXav

Chris gave me the time of day as a young journalist when we’d be on the same live shots. (Even let me hold a mic flag. I was so excited!) Often unfiltered, quirky, and real. It’s why we loved watching him. #RIPChrisBurrous https://t.co/aZqSIMIo5a
Samantha Cortese @SamanthaCortese

Chris gave me the time of day as a young journalist when we’d be on the same live shots. (Even let me hold a mic flag. I was so excited!) Often unfiltered, quirky, and real. It’s why we loved watching him. #RIPChrisBurrous https://t.co/aZqSIMIo5a

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so...
Lynette Romero @LynetteRomero

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so...

