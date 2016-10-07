"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Production On Hold After Paris Robbery

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now," a spokesperson for E! said.

Less than a week after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint inside a luxury Paris apartment, E! has halted production of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume,” a spokesperson for E! told BuzzFeed News.

Kardashian West was tied up and locked in the bathroom last Sunday in the luxury apartment she was staying during Paris Fashion Week. Police said the masked robbers stole $10 million in jewelry from the reality star.

Five men threatened the apartment building's concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him, and forced him to open Kardashian West's apartment, CNN reported, citing French officials.

The second half of Season 12 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will still return October 23. It is unclear which season of the reality show was currently filming.

According to Variety, the show was renewed in 2015 for another three years.

A spokesperson for E! declined to tell Variety if the show's crew was filming in Paris around the time of the robbery.