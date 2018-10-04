The FBI Finished Its New Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Without Interviewing Brett Kavanaugh

Investigators did not interview Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, either.

The FBI has concluded its investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh amid criticism the bureau did not talk to key witnesses, including Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh himself.

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, said the White House had delivered Kavanaugh’s updated background file to the Senate Judiciary Committee at 2:30 a.m.

Lawyers for Ford — who testified that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party when she was 15 and he was 17 — said, “We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth.” Ford's lawyer also sent a letter to Wray Thursday outlining eight people who could have been interviewed as part of the investigation, including the person who administered her polygraph test as well as her husband and friends.

The file is being held in the Office of Senate Security — a locked room that only the 100 senators and a very limited number of cleared committee staff can access. Senators are going into the room to view the results of the FBI investigation – which are on paper — Thursday morning. Senators said the report was roughly 100 pages. As senators reviewed the documents, Republicans said that the investigation cleared Kavanaugh, while Democrats called it incomplete, pointing to the witnesses who were not interviewed. The document is currently marked confidential, limiting how much senators can share with the public. But many senators — including Republicans — have said this week that either the report itself or a summary of it should be made public.

“There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know,” Grassley said. “These uncorroborated accusations have been unequivocally and repeatedly rejected by Judge Kavanaugh.” After being briefed on the report, Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins — two key Republicans who are seen as swing votes — said they believed the FBI had conducted a thorough investigation. “We’ve seen no additional corroborating information,” Flake said, according to CNN. Neither Collins or Flake said how they plan to vote. Collins told CNN she plans to go back and read the full report later. Democratic senators were briefed on the FBI findings Thursday morning and afterward told reporters the investigation was insufficient. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, confirmed that investigators did not interview Kavanaugh, Ford, and other possible witnesses.

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” she said. “It looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House.”

Democrats said they could not talk about the contents of the FBI investigation because it is confidential, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did disagree with Grassley’s description of the investigation as totally exonerating Kavanaugh. “I disagree with Senator Grassley’s statement that there was no hint of misconduct,” said Schumer. However, he would not elaborate on what that meant. Sen. Cory Booker also said the claim the FBI found no misconduct is not true. "There is much in there that raises more questions," he said. “Senators have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation,” White House spokesperson Raj Shah said in a statement early Thursday. “This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents. With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.”

On Wednesday, the New Yorker published an article describing how the FBI declined to interview primary witnesses related to the allegations against Kavanaugh — some sent sworn statements to the Bureau and to senators hoping they would be heard. Deborah Ramirez, who alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself while they were students at Yale, was interviewed by the FBI for two hours. Her lawyers said she provided a list of more than 20 people to corroborate her story. According to the New Yorker story, several former Yale classmates who claim to have information regarding the alleged incident with Ramirez said they were not contacted by the FBI. On Thursday, Ramirez’s lawyers sent the FBI an additional sworn declaration from Richard Oh, a former classmate who lived in the same dormitory where the alleged incident occurred. In his statement, Oh said that he remembers a female student “emotionally reporting” what could only be the same incident Ramirez described. In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, Ramirez’s lawyers wrote they are “deeply disappointed” the FBI didn’t pursue the information she provided them. “We can only conclude that the FBI — or those controlling the investigation — did not want to learn the truth behind Ms. Ramirez’s allegations,” her lawyers wrote.

