Kanye West Is Headed To The White House To Have Lunch With Donald Trump

Kanye West is set to visit the White House to have lunch with President Trump and meet with his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump and West will discuss manufacturing resurgence, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.

According to the New York Times, the meeting will take place on Thursday.

The rapper made headlines last month when he appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and went on a pro-Trump rant while wearing the president's signature red "Make American Great Again" hat.

"The blacks want always Democrats," West said. "You know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare … does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan."

The show was no longer broadcasting but comedian Chris Rock and others in the audience posted clips of the rant online.



“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West said.