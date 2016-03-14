Hulk Hogan Jurors Ask Former Gawker Editor If She Had Sex With Her Bosses

Emma Carmichael, who is now at Jezebel , was asked if she ever had an intimate relationship with Nick Denton or A.J. Daulerio.

Jezebel Editor-in-Chief Emma Carmichael was called to testify Monday for the sixth day of the Hulk Hogan versus Gawker trial.

Carmichael was the managing editor of Gawker in 2012, when the site published a 90-second clip of Hogan having sex with the wife of his then best friend Bubba the Love Sponge. Hogan sued Gawker Media for $100 million, claiming invasion of privacy.

In the second week of the trial, Hogan's lawyers pressed Carmichael on her experience, pointing out she was 24 years old when she was promoted from video editor to managing editor of Gawker.