Hulk Hogan Jurors Ask Former Gawker Editor If She Had Sex With Her Bosses

Emma Carmichael, who is now at Jezebel, was asked if she ever had an intimate relationship with Nick Denton or A.J. Daulerio.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Posted on March 14, 2016, at 5:19 p.m. ET

Jezebel Editor-in-Chief Emma Carmichael was called to testify Monday for the sixth day of the Hulk Hogan versus Gawker trial.

LIVE: Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Trial - Day 6. Fmr managing editor Emma Carmichael on the stand https://t.co/LW0CQNWXwg
LIVE: Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker Trial - Day 6. Fmr managing editor Emma Carmichael on the stand https://t.co/LW0CQNWXwg

Carmichael was the managing editor of Gawker in 2012, when the site published a 90-second clip of Hogan having sex with the wife of his then best friend Bubba the Love Sponge. Hogan sued Gawker Media for $100 million, claiming invasion of privacy.

In the second week of the trial, Hogan's lawyers pressed Carmichael on her experience, pointing out she was 24 years old when she was promoted from video editor to managing editor of Gawker.

After answering questions from both legal teams, the jury asked Carmichael if she had ever had sex with her bosses — the insinuation being that, if so, it may have resulted in her promotion.

2nd jury question: Have you ever had an intimate relationship with Mr. Daulerio or Denton? Carmichael: no #hulkvsgawk #wtf
2nd jury question: Have you ever had an intimate relationship with Mr. Daulerio or Denton? Carmichael: no #hulkvsgawk #wtf

Her answer was "no," but the fact that she was even asked the question didn't go over well with some observers.

@emmacargo Disgusting the jurors asked you about whether you slept with your supervisors. Does not bode well re: their verdict.
@emmacargo Disgusting the jurors asked you about whether you slept with your supervisors. Does not bode well re: their verdict.

Others began to wonder if the jury would ask a man the same question.

No chance if @emmacargo were in fact a dude would the jury have asked if she was intimate with her bosses. #shocking #darkages #gawkertrial
No chance if @emmacargo were in fact a dude would the jury have asked if she was intimate with her bosses. #shocking #darkages #gawkertrial

Some young MEN and women *were* promoted too fast to leadership posts at Gawker Media over the years. Emma Carmichael is not one of them.
Some young MEN and women *were* promoted too fast to leadership posts at Gawker Media over the years. Emma Carmichael is not one of them.

Someone please tell the jury it's not that cool to ask a successful journalist if she slept with her bosses
Someone please tell the jury it's not that cool to ask a successful journalist if she slept with her bosses

Never seen that before, a jury asking a witness if she's slept with her bosses. Amazing. Would that ever happen to a guy? #hulkvsgawk
Never seen that before, a jury asking a witness if she's slept with her bosses. Amazing. Would that ever happen to a guy? #hulkvsgawk

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

