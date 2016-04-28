BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

John Boehner Calls Ted Cruz "Lucifer In The Flesh"

news

John Boehner Calls Ted Cruz "Lucifer In The Flesh"

“I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life," Boehner said.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 28, 2016, at 12:31 p.m. ET

Andrew Harnik / AP

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner skewered Ted Cruz Wednesday, calling the Republican presidential candidate "Lucifer in the flesh."

At a talk at Stanford University, John Boehner said he will not vote for Cruz if he's the Republican nominee for president.

"I have Democratic friends and Republican friends," Boehner said, according to the Stanford Daily. "I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life."

Boehner said he and Trump used to play golf together and are "texting buddies," adding that if Trump wins the nomination, the former speaker will vote for him.

On Thursday, Cruz told reporters Boehner "allowed his inner Trump to come out."

Tell me again who will stand up to Washington? Trump, who's Boehner's "texting and golfing buddy," or Carly &amp; me? https://t.co/qvYPSaTEV7
Ted Cruz @tedcruz

Tell me again who will stand up to Washington? Trump, who's Boehner's "texting and golfing buddy," or Carly &amp; me? https://t.co/qvYPSaTEV7

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The interesting thing is I've never worked with John Boehner, I don't know the man," Cruz said. "Indeed, during the government shutdown, I reached out to John Boehner, to work with him to get something meaningful done, he said, 'I have no interest in talking to you.'"

He went on to say that "when John Boehner calls me Lucifer, he is directing it at you. What Boehner is angry at is me is standing with the American people."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT