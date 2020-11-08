Former “Jeopardy!" Contestants Are Sharing Memories From Their Time On The Game Show And Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of Jeopardy! died on Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer.

"Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a spokesperson for the game show said in a statement.



Trebek, who hosted more than 8,200 episodes throughout his career on the game show, was adored by many. Fans of all ages from across the county have been sharing what the game show and Trebek meant to them.

Former Jeopardy! contestants are also sharing their condolences and memories from their time on the show.

Ken Jennings, who in 2004 won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! and earned more than $2.5 million tweeted, "Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us."