Jeff Flake Was Confronted In An Elevator By Sexual Assault Survivors After Saying He'd Vote For Kavanaugh

Sen. Jeff Flake, who announced Friday morning that he would vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, was then confronted by sexual assault survivors in an elevator who blasted the Arizona Republican, saying, "You're telling all women they don't matter."



Flake was seen as a crucial swing vote on both the Senate Judiciary Committee and within the Senate GOP conference on whether Kavanaugh would be confirmed to the nation's highest court after allegations of sexual assault.

"Our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law," Flake said in a statement on Friday. "While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well."

Shortly after the statement was released, Flake found himself confronted by women in an elevator in the Capitol as he went to vote in the committee.

"What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court," one woman told Flake. "This is not tolerable. You have children in your family. Think about them."



One of the women was later identified as Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy and the Center for Popular Democracy Action.

"Earlier this week, I shared my survivor story for the first time in front of Senator Jeff Flake’s office and I know that I am not alone," Archila said in a statement. "Survivors from Arizona and across the country have been flooding his office with their stories. By announcing he will vote 'yes' on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination, Flake showed us that he does not care about our truths and does not care about women. He claims to support civility, but has proven today that he would rather ignore women's stories and support a disrespectful sexual abuser than stick to his values."

