Prosecutors Said The Bar Owner Who Killed James Scurlock Shot In Self Defense And Won't Face Charges

Prosecutors in Omaha, Nebraska, said Monday that the white bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old black man on Saturday night will not face charges because video evidence shows he acted in self defense.

James Scurlock died after being shot around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the Old Market neighborhood of Omaha. He was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A suspect was taken into custody Saturday and questioned by authorities. Nationwide, including in the Nebraska city, thousands of protesters demonstrated in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, who were unarmed and killed by the police. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said on Monday that Jake Gardner, the owner of the bars The Hive and The Gatsby, acted in self defense after Scurlock jumped on his back during a scuffle outside the bar. "We certainly wish none of this would have happened," Kleine said. "It's a senseless death. A loss of a young man's life that should have never happened, but with all the events that were taking place, it did happen." Kleine broke down surveillance video from Saturday night, which began with an altercation outside of The Gatsby bar involving a large group of people.

During the scuffle, some of the men were shoved, and two shots were fired. Kleine said Gardner told authorities he fired those shots as "warning shots," and that he wanted to get the group to leave the area. Video shows that Scurlock jumped on Gardner, held him in a chokehold for a few seconds, and that Gardner wrestled with him before firing a shot that struck and killed Scurlock. Klein said Gardner told authorities the two men tussled over the gun. Kleine said that in audio from a surveillance video, which was not played at Monday's press conference, Gardner can be heard saying, "Get off me," several times before the shot was fired. "It was one gunshot sound to the clavicle. And that was the cause of death," Kleine said. Kleine said Gardner was interviewed with his lawyers present and that he cooperated, telling authorities "his version of events." "He felt in danger for losing his life, so he fired that shot in self defense," Kleine said, adding that authorities could not disprove that claim. Kleine also addressed a number of social media posts which state that Gardner allegedly used racial slurs against Scurlock. Kleine said there is no audio of racist comments, and that witnesses, including Scurlock's friends, did not indicate there were any racial tones in conversations leading up to the shooting. "There's been a lot of misinformation out there about this case. I've seen social media put out, even by politician... calling the event a 'cold blooded murder,'" Klein said, adding that statements made without foundation are "irresponsible," and that "they're reckless and dangerous to our community."

