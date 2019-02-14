A Man Allegedly Shut The Lid On A Hot Tub And Killed His Wife

An Illinois man was charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly closing the lid of a hot tub in his back yard while his wife attempted to get out, police said.



Eric Huska 58, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 9 death of his wife, Laura Huska, 57, whose death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police said home security footage shows the couple drinking in the hot tub on Saturday afternoon.

When Laura unsuccessfully tried to get out, video shows her husband at first trying to help her.

He is then seen partially closing the lid of the hot tub and going back into the house while Laura can be seen struggling to get out of the hot tub on her own, Wheeling police said in a statement.

Authorities said alcohol was a major factor in Laura's death.

"It's a tragic incident," Deputy Chief Todd Wolff told the Chicago Tribune. "Unfortunately the woman died. Alcohol and hot tubs don’t mix."



It is unclear what Eric did in the house but he returned to the backyard 90 minutes later and opened the lid of the hot tub and found his wife unconscious and floating in the water.

Eric called 911 and paramedics transported his wife to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Eric was released from jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, according to the Associated Press. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.