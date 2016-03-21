Hulk Hogan Awarded An Additional $25 Million In Punitive Damages

The amount adds to the $115 million that Gawker was ordered last week to pay Hogan for posting a clip of the former wrestler's sex tape.

A jury in Florida awarded Hulk Hogan more than $25 million in punitive damages Monday, days after Gawker was ordered to pay the former wrestler $115 million for posting a clip of his sex tape.

Of the total amount, Gawker was ordered to pay $15 million, the site's founder Nick Denton must pay $10 million, and former editor A.J. Daulerio, who posted the story and video, $100,000.

Hogan — whose real name is Terry Bollea — sued Gawker Media for $100 million after the website published the clip without his consent, causing him "severe emotional distress," his lawyers said during the trial. Hogan maintains he did not know he was being filmed at the time of the encounter.

Hogan's lawyer, Ken Turkel, had urged the jury to "send a message" and "make a statement" in reaching the punitive figure.

Judge Pamela Campbell told jurors that while punitive damages are meant to punish defendants and deter others from committing similar incidents in the future, they can't be set to a point "that would financially destroy or bankrupt" a defendant.