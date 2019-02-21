A Series Of Text Messages And Secret Meetings Is How Prosecutors Say Jussie Smollett Allegedly Staged His Attack

More than three weeks after Jussie Smollett told police he was attacked by two men in Chicago who threw a chemical on him and mocked him with anti-gay and racial slurs, the Empire actor was arrested and charged with filing a false police report.

Using surveillance video, in-car taxi cameras, Uber receipts, credit card records and bank accounts, the Chicago Police Department built a case that the actor allegedly fabricated the attack as a "publicity stunt" because he was dissatisfied with his salary.

The case took several twists and turns along the way, with many people casting doubt on Smollett's story early on, even as the actor maintained he was the victim of a hate crime.



A day after Chicago prosecutors charged Smollett, the city's police superintendent publicly blasted the actor, saying he slapped "everyone in the city in the face" by allegedly staging a attack.

Here is how prosecutors allege the actor choreographed the attack.

Jan. 22, 2019

Prosecutors allege everything began when Smollett received a letter at the studio where Empire is filmed containing threats and a white powder that has now been determined to be crushed ibuprofen.

The letter also had cut-out letters pieced together spelling out "Smollett Jussie you will die" and "MAGA" written on the top left of the envelope.



The letter is now with the FBI for forensic analysis.

Jan. 25, 2019

Smollett sent a text message to Abimbola Osundairo — who he had known personally since 2017 — asking when he would be leaving for his trip to Nigeria. After Osundairo responded that he planned to depart the night of Jan. 29, Smollett allegedly texted him asking to meet.

"I might need your help on the low. You around to meet up to talk face to face?" prosecutors say Smollett texted Osundairo.



Later that afternoon, Smollett met up with Osundairo and proceeded to discuss his disappointment with how the Empire studio handled the anti-gay and racist letter that had arrived days earlier.

Prosecutors allege that during the car ride, Smollett said he wanted to stage an attack in which it would appear as if Osundairo assaulted him and suggested that his brother, Olabinjo, could assist.

When the men drove back to the brothers' apartment, Smollett allegedly detailed the plan.

According to prosecutors, Smollett told the men he wanted the attack to happen the night of Jan. 28 near his apartment building — and told them not hurt him too badly.

He allegedly told Olabinjo Osundairo to place a rope around his neck and pour gasoline on him while yelling, "This is MAGA country."

Before departing, Smollett allegedly gave the men a $100 bill to pay for the supplies needed for the staged attack.