Here's How Hillary Clinton Responded To A Teen Girl's Question About Trump's Sexism

At a town hall in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on women to stand up against online bullies who shame and mistreat them.

During the town hall, a 15-year-old girl told Clinton, "At my school, body image s a really big issue for girls my age. I see with my own eyes what Donald Trump does when he talks about women and how they look. As the first female president, how would you undo some of that damage and help girls understand they are so much more than what they look?"

The girl's question drew cheers from the crowd, as Clinton herself shouted, "Thank you! Wow. I am so proud of you for asking that question."

"My opponent has just taken this concern to a new level," she continued. "Think about it, my opponent insulted Miss Universe. How do you get more acclaimed than that?"

Clinton said that women cannot take Trump's comments seriously anymore.

"We need to laugh at it, we need to refute it, we need to ignore it and stand up to it, and especially the bullying," Clinton said. "There are too many young women online who are being bullied about how they look and being shamed and mistreated."