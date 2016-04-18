Here Are The Winners Of The 2016 Pulitzer Prizes For Journalism The Associated Press won the Public Service award for its investigation into seafood produced with slave labor. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters The staff of Reuters won the Pulitzer for breaking news photography. Above, a Reuters picture from immediately after the San Bernardino shootings.

Here are the winners of the Pulitzer Prizes, announced at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism on Monday.

Public Service Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP

The Associated Press won the award for its investigation into abusive practices of the fishing industry in Southeast Asia. The reporting has led to the release of more than 2,000 slaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News Reporting Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Times staff won the prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino shootings and investigation. The day of the shooting, The Times had several detailed stories on the incident, including accounts of the shooting. The overall coverage also included a multimedia reconstruction of the police pursuit of the shooters.

Investigative Reporting Leonora LaPeter Anton and Anthony Cormier of the Tampa Bay Times and Michael Braga of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

International Reporting Alissa J. Rubin of the New York Times won the award for her examination in the abuse and injustice faced by women in Afghanistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explanatory Reporting T. Christian Miller of ProPublica and Ken Armstrong of The Marshall Project were awarded the Pulitzer for their story "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," about a failed police investigation into a rape that was not believed. This is the first Pulitzer for The Marshall Project.

Local Reporting The Tampa Bay Times took home the award for its investigation into the Pinellas County public schools. "Failure Factories" investigated how the school district abandoned integration efforts and then failed to follow through with promised resources.

National Reporting Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images

The staff of the Washington Post was awarded the prize for its reporting on deadly police shootings. The Post created a database containing the details of 990 fatal police shootings across the nation in 2015, and reported a series of of trends based on the data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feature Writing Kathryn Schulz of The New Yorker won the award for her story "The Really Big One" detailing the geology of the Pacific Northwest and the earthquake that could occur in Washington and Oregon.

Commentary Former Boston Globe opinion writer Farah Stockman won for her series "Boston After Busing", which examined race and education. Stockman is now a reporter at the New York Times.

Criticism Emily Nussbaum of The New Yorker won the award for her essays and reported stories about television. Among the pieces submitted to the Pulitzer committee is her essay on Joan Rivers.

Editorial Writing John Hackworth of Sun newspapers, Charlotte Harbor, Florida, was awarded for his pieces about a deadly assault on an inmate by guards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editorial Cartooning Jack Ohman's Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoons https://t.co/vvxVVpVsZE

John Ohman of the Sacramento Bee won for his cartoons, which the Pulitzer jury said convey "wry, rueful perspectives through sophisticated style."

Breaking News Photography (Two Winners) Yannis Behrakis / Reuters The staff of Reuters was one of two winners for the Breaking News Photography Pulitzer Prize.

Mauricio Lima, Sergey Ponomarev, Tyler Hicks, and Daniel Etter of the New York Times won for their photography of the refugee crisis. The staff of Reuters was also awarded the prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feature Photography Jessica Rinaldi of the Boston Globe won the award for her "photographic story of a boy who strives to find his footing after abuse by those he trusted."