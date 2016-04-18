Ethiopian Runners Win The 2016 Boston Marathon In Historic Sweep

BuzzFeed News

Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Atsede Baysa won the men's and women's titles at the 120th Boston Marathon in Massachusetts.

By Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Headshot of Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

Mary Ann Georgantopoulos

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 18, 2016, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Posted on April 18, 2016, at 10:58 a.m. ET

For the first time in history, Ethiopia swept the men's and women's titles in the Boston Marathon, Monday, after Lemi Berhanu Hayle and Atsede Baysa won their respective races.

Lemi Berhanu Hayle
Elise Amendola / AP

Lemi Berhanu Hayle

Atsede Baysa
Elise Amendola / AP

Atsede Baysa

Charles Krupa / AP

Baysa won her first Boston Marathon with a final time of 2:29:18.

Elise Amendola / AP

Hayle won the race with an unofficial time of 2:12:44.

Elise Amendola / AP
More than 30,000 runners were expected in Hopkinton for the start of the race.

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Adrianne Haslet, center, who lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, was among those running on Monday.

Michael Dwyer / AP

This year's marathon celebrates 50 years of women in the race.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Carlos Arredondo, who helped rescue victims during the 2013 attacks, cheered on from the sidelines with Melida Arredondo.

Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Tatyana McFadden, of Clarksville, Md., won the women's wheelchair division.

Elise Amendola / AP

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, won the men's wheelchair race.

Elise Amendola / AP
