A Former Wheaton College Football Player Sued The School And His Teammates Over A Brutal Hazing

Charles Nagy alleges his former football teammates kidnapped him from a dorm room, bound his arms and legs with duct tape, and beat him.

A former football player at Wheaton College in Illinois sued the school and seven ex-teammates Friday, claiming administrators and the head football coach “turned a blind eye” to widely known hazing practices that included kidnapping freshman members of the team.

The lawsuit, filed in DuPage County Illinois on Friday, alleges that the school failed to meaningfully investigate and discipline students and created a “sham hazing policy that it never intended to or actually did enforce in any meaningful way.”

Charles Nagy, now 21, filed a lawsuit claiming the March 2016 hazing and kidnapping he allegedly experienced could have been prevented because school officials knew about the practice for more than a decade.

According to a player on the team, hazing was meant “to bring the team closer together and was done 'out of love,'" the complaint states. In 2008, a freshman player sustained serious injuries during a “kidnapping” that sidelined him from playing for some time.

According to the complaint, head football coach Mike Swider and other school officials knew or should have known about the "pervasive and continuous nature of the hazing ritual of kidnapping freshman football players," but turned "a blind eye to it."

“We take the allegation that any member of our community has been mistreated in any way to be a matter of grave concern,” Wheaton College spokesperson LaTonya Taylor told BuzzFeed News in a statement. “We strongly deny that the College has allowed a permissive environment of hazing or violence, and are confident that it will not be found to have legal responsibility.”

The lawsuit also lists seven football players as defendants who, according to the complaint, all had been "kidnapped" or were involved in other prior incidents.

Four of the men named in the lawsuit — Ben Pettway, Sam TeBos, James Cooksey, and Kyler Kregel — were criminally charged in the case. Paul Moreschi, an attorney for Kregel, said Nagy's allegations "have been highly sensationalized," and expects the legal process to "allow the truth to one day prevail." The others' lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A fourth man who was charged was not named as a defendant in Friday’s lawsuit. All five have pleaded not guilty.

The other three men named in the civil lawsuit — Daniel Ibsen, Nick Blazeck, and Tyler Sigler — were not criminally charged. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.