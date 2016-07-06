Fox Launches Internal Review Following Gretchen Carlson's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Roger Ailes denied the allegations in a statement. "This is a retaliatory suit for the network’s decision not to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon lineup."

"The Company has seen the allegations against Mr. Ailes and Mr. Doocy. We take these matters seriously," the statement reads. "While we have full confidence in Mr. Ailes and Mr. Doocy, who have served the company brilliantly for over two decades, we have commenced an internal review of the matter."



The former co-host of Fox & Friends claims her contract with Fox News was not renewed in June as retaliation for rejecting Ailes' advances.



Carlson claims Ailes commented on her outfits, made remarks about her legs, and called her “sexy.” According to the lawsuit, Ailes allegedly made "sexually-charged comments" to Carlson including innuendo and remarks about her body.

Ailes allegedly once told Carlson that she was the one person with whom he would want to be stranded on a desert island. He also allegedly told Carlson that problems she faced “would not have existed, and could be solved, if she had a sexual relationship with him,” according to the complaint.

"When Carlson met with Ailes to discuss the discriminatory treatment to which she was being subjected, Ailes stated: 'I think you and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago and then you'd be good and better and I'd be good and better,' adding that 'sometimes problems are easier to solve' that way," according to the complaint, which was filed in New Jersey Superior Court. "Carlson rebuffed Ailes' sexual demands at that meeting, and nine months later, Ailes ended her career at Fox News."

Ailes denied the allegations in a statement, saying, "Gretchen Carlson’s allegations are false. This is a retaliatory suit for the network’s decision not to renew her contract, which was due to the fact that her disappointingly low ratings were dragging down the afternoon lineup. When Fox News did not commence any negotiations to renew her contract, Ms. Carlson became aware that her career with the network was likely over and conveniently began to pursue a lawsuit.

"Ironically, FOX News provided her with more on-air opportunities over her 11 year tenure than any other employer in the industry, for which she thanked me in her recent book. This defamatory lawsuit is not only offensive, it is wholly without merit and will be defended vigorously."