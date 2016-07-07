Minnesota Governor Says Philando Castile Shooting Wouldn't Have Happened If He Were White

"Would this have happened ... if those passengers were white? I don't think so."

A visibly shaken Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton expressed shock Thursday at the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile, telling reporters it would not have happened had the occupants of the car been white.



"Would this have happened ... if those passengers were white? I don't think so," he said. "All of us in Minnesota are forced to confront that this kind of racism exists.”

A Facebook Live video broadcast by Diamond "Lavish" Reynolds shows a blood-soaked Castile sitting in the car after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop about 9 p.m. Wednesday in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Castile later died in a hospital.

According to Reynolds, her boyfriend was trying to get his ID out of his pocket after informing the officer there was a gun in the car and he was licensed to carry a weapon.