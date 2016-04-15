Girls Accused Of “Slender Man” Stabbing Denied Bond Reduction

The girls were 12 years old when they allegedly stabbed their friend 19 times as a way to appease the internet meme.

The two teenage girls who allegedly stabbed their friend in May 2014 in Wisconsin as a way to impress the internet meme Slender Man, will not have their $500,000 bond reduced, a judge ruled Friday.

Lawyers for Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier asked for their clients' bond to be reduced but the judge denied the request on the grounds that both girls tried to run away after the 2014 incident, according to the Associated Press.

Geyser's lawyer, Anthony Cotton, said in court documents that his client was sexually assaulted last year in the detention center where she's been in custody for the past two years. According to the AP, judge Michael Bohren said he was concerned the assault was not immediately reported. Cotton did not immediately return a request for comment.

Geyser and Weier are charged with attempted first-degree homicide for allegedly

luring their classmate, Peyton Leutner into entering the woods with them where they then stabbed her 19 times to appease fictional Slender Man. Leutner survived the attack.

Geyser and Weier were both 12 years old at the time of the attack and will face trial as adults.