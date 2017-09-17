Four Female Boston College Students Were Attacked With Acid In France

Four female Boston College students visiting France were attacked with acid at the Marseille-Saint Charles train station on Sunday, an incident authorities believe is unrelated to terror.



French police arrested a 41-year-old woman in connection to the attack, according to the Associated Press, which cited an anonymous source in the local prosecutor's office.

Two of the women sustained injuries to their faces and one of them has a possible eye injury, the prosecutor's office said. The other two women were also hospitalized for shock. All four women have been released from the hospital.

The prosecutor's office did not provide further details of the women — who are all in their 20s — but Boston College released a statement identifying them as juniors Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, and Michelle Krug, who are enrolled in Boston College's Paris program, and junior Kelsey Korsten, who is a student at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.



The statement said that Boston College officials are in touch with the students and their parents. The statement also said that police had described the woman who had been arrested as "disturbed".



"It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns," Nick Gozik, director of the office of international programs at the college, told the Boston Globe.



Michelle Krug has addressed the incident on her Facebook page late on Sunday night. She said the four students were "doing okay," and asked for prayers for the suspect.

