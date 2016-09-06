Fox Settles Gretchen Carlson's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Roger Ailes For A Reported $20 Million

Fox News has agreed on behalf of Roger Ailes to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Gretchen Carlson, the network said in a statement.

The suit will be settled for $20 million, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday.

"We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve," 21st Century Fox, Fox News' parent company, said in a statement.



The former co-host of Fox & Friends alleged Ailes, then CEO of Fox News, sexually harassed her and then refused to renew her contract as retaliation for rejecting his advances.



According to the lawsuit, Ailes made "sexually-charged comments" to Carlson including innuendo and remarks about her body.

Ailes denied the allegations, saying Carlson's contract was not renewed due to her "disappointingly low ratings."

During her tenure at Fox News, Carlson "exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism," 21st Century Fox said in a statement. "She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team."

Carlson released a statement saying she is "gratified that 21st Century Fox took decisive action."

"I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life in which I will

redouble my efforts to empower women in the workplace," she said.

Since Carlson came forward with her allegations, six other women at Fox News came forward to accuse Ailes of sexual harassment, including Megyn Kelly.

In July, Ailes resigned from the network and received $40 million as part of a settlement package.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Greta Van Susteren is leaving Fox News effective Tuesday, and will be replaced by Brit Hume.

"I am happy to take on this assignment for the balance of this extraordinary election," Hume told CNN's Brian Stelter.