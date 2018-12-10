A former Baylor University fraternity president originally indicted for sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 will avoid jail time and being placed on the sex offender registry after pleading no contest to a lesser charge.

State District Judge Ralph Strother on Monday accepted the deal presented by prosecutors nearly two months ago in Waco, Texas, and sentenced Anderson to three years of deferred probation.

Anderson was accused of raping a 19-year-old female student at a Phi Delta Theta party in 2016. According to an arrest affidavit, the unnamed woman said she felt dizzy and disoriented after drinking a cup of punch. The affidavit said Anderson took her outside for her to get some air before he sexually assaulted her.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman said she woke up alone, outside, facedown in her own vomit.

Anderson was expelled from Baylor and was indicted on four counts of sexual assault.

Anderson's lawyer and a lawyer for the woman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a plea deal offered to Anderson in October, the district attorney agreed to dismiss the four sexual assault charges in exchange for Anderson pleading no contest to the third-degree felony charge of unlawful restraint.

The judge accepted prosecutors' recommendation of three years of probation, a $400 fine, and counseling. Anderson will not have to register as a sex offender.

"Our entire system failed this young woman," the woman's attorney, Vic Feazell, told reporters Monday. "In 40 years of law practice, I've never seen anything like this."

