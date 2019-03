The CEO of the airline said her detention was the result of "an administrative error and a misunderstanding."

Selene Saavedra-Roman always had a dream to travel. The 28-year-old woman was a step closer to fulfilling her goal in December when she finished training to become a flight attendant.

For Saavedra-Roman β€” a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who came to the US when she was three, married an American citizen, and is in the process to obtaining citizenship β€” the job she had dreamed about resulted in her being detained by US immigration agents for six weeks, over what her employer calls "nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding,"

Saavedra-Roman, who grew up in Texas, came to the United States illegally from Peru when she was three years old and now has legal status under DACA. She has not left the US since she arrived nearly 25 years ago. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2014, Saavedra-Roman married David Watkins, an American citizen, in 2017. She's currently working toward getting her US citizenship and the government has approved her I-130 Petition, which puts her on the path to permanent residency, her lawyer Belinda Arroyo told BuzzFeed News. Watkins said that while the couple was on their honeymoon, he urged his new wife to pursue a career as a flight attendant. She was working as a teacher at the time, he said, but she wanted to try something new that would allow her to travel. Last December, Saavedra-Roman completed her training and in January she officially joined Phoenix-based Mesa Airlines. She had been on the job for about a month when the company assigned her to a roundtrip flight from Houston's George Bush International Airport to Mexico. Saavedra-Roman raised concerns about flying outside of the US, telling her supervisors she was worried the flight could jeopardize her DACA status.



In a Jan. 11 email, Saavedra-Roman asked if she would "be able to re-enter the United States with my Peruvian Passport?" "I'm confused on the legalities in regards to my passport/employment authorization due to my citizenship. Is there anyway we can look into this before I'm scheduled to work in Mexico/Canada please?" The woman's lawyer and husband told BuzzFeed News that Mesa officials reassured Saavedra-Roman she would be fine because her DACA status was valid until November 2019. Saavedra-Roman agreed to work the flight β€” she was new at the company and still on probation, her husband said. With her Peruvian passport in hand, Roman boarded the roundtrip flight to Mexico on February 12.

Upon her return that same day, officials at Houston airport told her she did not have the proper paperwork to reenter the country. Saavedra-Roman, still wearing her flight attendant uniform, spent the next 24 hours at the George Bush International Airport sleeping on a couch before being transferred to the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, where she has been held since mid-February, her husband said. "I'm allowed to see her one hour a week through two inches of glass," Watkins told BuzzFeed News. "I'm not allowed to touch her whatsoever."



