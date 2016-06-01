Federal Officials Decline To Prosecute Officers In Fatal Jamar Clark Shooting

Federal officials announced Wednesday that they believe there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges in the 2015 fatal shooting of Jamar Clark in Minneapolis.

The 24-year-old black man's death at the hands of police in November prompted weeks of protest.

"It is not enough to show police made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or even exercised bad judgment." U.S. Attorney for the district of Minnesota Andrew Luger said in a press conference to announce the decision not to prosecute the officers.

Despite initial claims from bystanders after the shooting, Luger said there was no evidence that Clark was handcuffed when he was shot by officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze.

Luger said Clark's DNA was not found on the handcuffs and there was no bruising on his wrists. A federal medical examiner from outside Minnesota reviewed the evidence, Luger said, and concurred with the Hennepin County medical examiner.

"In a case where the evidence is unclear or highly contradictory or can lead to a number of difficult conclusions it would be unethical for a federal prosecutor to indict and bring it to a jury to figure it out," Luger said.

Luger said witness testimonies were contradictory as some said there was a struggle between Clark and the officers and others said there wasn't.

Officer Mark Ringgenberg had said that Clark reached for his gun and that both officers feared for their lives.

"In order to bring charges, we would have to believe we had sufficient evidence to disprove these statements," Luger said.