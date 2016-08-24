Family Of Those Killed By NYPD Push For More Police Accountability

Family members sent a letter opposing the City Council speaker's “attempt to block the Right to Know Act by using a backroom deal.”

Family members of New Yorkers killed by NYPD officers sent letters Tuesday to the City Council and Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito expressing opposition to an “attempt to block" proposed legislative changes to the department known as the Right to Know Act.



The act is a legislative package of bills aiming to prevent discriminatory and abusive policing and to improve NYPD community relations.

The letter was signed by the family of Akai Gurley, Eric Garner, Sean Bell, Kimani Gray and Ramarley Graham, among others. “Your deal allowing the NYPD to avoid the accountability and enforcement of the Right to Know Act is a dangerous mistake,” the letter reads.

Last month, Mark-Viverito announced the council will not vote on the bills — despite broad support from members — and that the NYPD will handle changes internally.

"Whether it is passing the most expansive criminal justice reform package in New York City history, setting up a city-wide bail fund for low-level offenses, establishing a commission to explore the closure of Rikers Island, creating a department of transition services or ensuring female inmates have access to hygiene products, the Speaker Mark-Viverito has been proud to lead on criminal justice reform," Mark-Viverito spokesperson, Eric Koch, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "No legislative body has been as active as the New York City Council has been and with a year and a half left in this session we expect to continue our work making New York City a more fair and just place."



In turn, the NYPD said it will update its patrol guide to instruct officers to get verbal consent before they search someone in cases where there is no warrant or probable cause, according to the New York Daily News. The search will only be legal if the person agrees.



The NYPD said officers will also begin identifying themselves with business cards after searches.

Mark-Viverito defended the NYPD reforms saying the changes will be put into effect quickly and that the legislation would likely be delayed in a court challenge.