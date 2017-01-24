Erin Andrews Just Revealed She Battled Cancer Months After Settling Her Stalking Case

Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews revealed Tuesday that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer just a few months after settling her stalking lawsuit.

Andrews told MMQB.com she was diagnosed in September 2016 after a routine check-up, revealing she got a phone call during a meeting ahead of the Giants' Week 3 game where her doctor told her she required surgery.

"When you hear the word 'cancer,' you fear the worst," her father Steve Andrews told the website . "When it’s your child, you think to yourself, you think to God, 'Take me, not her.' She has been through enough. She is just getting her life back."



In April of that same year, Andrews settled a lawsuit with the Nashville Marriott Hotel after a jury awarded her $55 million in damages for a nude video secretly filmed by a stalker in an adjoining room that was then posted online in 2009.

Andrews, who also hosts ABC's Dancing with the Stars, underwent surgery on Oct. 11 telling her doctors that she was unwilling to miss any football games.

