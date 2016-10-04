Eric Trump: "At Least My Father Is Up At Three In The Morning"

The Republican nominee's son said Donald Trump "will be there to answer the call when things go bad."

Eric Trump defended his father's early-morning tweetstorm telling Fox's America's Newsroom, "at least my father is up at three in the morning."



In a Twitter rant which began at 3:20 a.m. last Friday, Donald Trump went on a tirade against former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

In response to host Bill Hemmer's question on whether the Republican nominee should stop tweeting in the early hours of the morning, Eric Trump said it shows "he will be there to answer the call when things go bad."



Trump said his father's "energy is somewhat of a downfall of his," adding that Donald Trump works tirelessly on the campaign.

Earlier in the morning, in an interview with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Eric Trump again defended his father, calling him a workaholic.

"That's just the man that he is," Eric Trump said. "There's something redeeming about seeing that he's up at three o'clock in the morning, [he] will actually take that call when it comes in, unlike Hillary, who always seems to be nowhere to be found."