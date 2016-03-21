Elizabeth Warren Calls Donald Trump A Loser

"The way I see it, it’s our job to make sure he ends this campaign every bit the loser that he started it."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced Donald Trump in a scathing Facebook post Monday.

Warren called the Republican presidential frontrunner a loser who has cheated people with scams over his failed businesses, such as Trump University.

"His embarrassing insecurities are on parade: petty bullying, attacks on women, cheap racism, and flagrant narcissism," she wrote. "But just because Trump is a loser everywhere else doesn't mean he'll lose this election. People have been underestimating his campaign for nearly a year – and it's time to wake up."

She went on to say that many of history's worst authoritarians started out as losers and that Trump is ready to "tear apart an America that was built on values like decency, community, and concern for our neighbors."

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When asked about Warren's comments Monday afternoon, Trump said, "You mean the Indian?" He was referencing the controversy that erupted during Warren's 2012 Senate race after she was accused of exaggerating her Native American heritage to advance her career at Harvard University.

"The problem with the country right now is [it's] so divided," Trump said Monday according to NBC News. "People like Elizabeth Warren really have to get their act together because it's going to stay divided."