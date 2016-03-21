Elizabeth Warren Calls Donald Trump A Loser
"The way I see it, it’s our job to make sure he ends this campaign every bit the loser that he started it."
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren denounced Donald Trump in a scathing Facebook post Monday.
Warren called the Republican presidential frontrunner a loser who has cheated people with scams over his failed businesses, such as Trump University.
"His embarrassing insecurities are on parade: petty bullying, attacks on women, cheap racism, and flagrant narcissism," she wrote. "But just because Trump is a loser everywhere else doesn't mean he'll lose this election. People have been underestimating his campaign for nearly a year – and it's time to wake up."
She went on to say that many of history's worst authoritarians started out as losers and that Trump is ready to "tear apart an America that was built on values like decency, community, and concern for our neighbors."
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
When asked about Warren's comments Monday afternoon, Trump said, "You mean the Indian?" He was referencing the controversy that erupted during Warren's 2012 Senate race after she was accused of exaggerating her Native American heritage to advance her career at Harvard University.
"The problem with the country right now is [it's] so divided," Trump said Monday according to NBC News. "People like Elizabeth Warren really have to get their act together because it's going to stay divided."
Read her full statement here:
Let's be honest – Donald Trump is a loser. Count all his failed businesses. See how he kept his father's empire afloat by cheating people with scams like Trump University and by using strategic corporate bankruptcy (excuse me, bankruptcies) to skip out on debt. Listen to the experts who've concluded he's so bad at business that he might have more money today if he'd put his entire inheritance into an index fund and just left it alone.
Trump seems to know he's a loser. His embarrassing insecurities are on parade: petty bullying, attacks on women, cheap racism, and flagrant narcissism. But just because Trump is a loser everywhere else doesn't mean he'll lose this election. People have been underestimating his campaign for nearly a year – and it's time to wake up.
People talk about how "this is the most important election" in our lifetime every four years, and it gets stale. But consider what hangs in the balance. Affordable college. Accountability for Wall Street. Healthcare for millions of Americans. The Supreme Court. Big corporations and billionaires paying their fair share of taxes. Expanded Social Security. Investments in infrastructure and medical research and jobs right here in America. The chance to turn our back on the ugliness of hatred, sexism, racism and xenophobia. The chance to be a better people.
More than anyone we've seen before come within reach of the presidency, Donald Trump stands ready to tear apart an America that was built on values like decency, community, and concern for our neighbors. Many of history's worst authoritarians started out as losers – and Trump is a serious threat. The way I see it, it's our job to make sure he ends this campaign every bit the loser that he started it.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
