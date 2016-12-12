Clinton Campaign Backs Electors' Request For Intelligence Briefing On Russia's Influencing Election

A group of electors, set to cast their vote for president in one week, sent a letter demanding an intelligence briefing on any ongoing investigations linking Donald Trump's presidential campaign to Russian government interference in the election.



The letter, signed by electors including Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi's daughter, Christine, was sent to the director of national intelligence, James Clapper, on Monday. The letter was initially signed by 10 electors Monday. By Tuesday, another 30 electors had added their names to the letter.

"The Electors require to know from the intelligence community whether there are ongoing investigations into ties between Donald Trump, his campaign or associates, and Russian government interference in the election, the scope of those investigations, how far those investigations may have reached, and who was involved in those investigations," the letter reads. "We further require a briefing on all investigative findings, as these matters directly impact the core factors in our deliberations of whether Mr. Trump is fit to serve as President of the United States."

Intelligence agencies did not detect cyberactivity "that interfered with the casing and counting of ballots" on election day, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said, according to the Washington Post.



Earnest did suggest that the president-elect benefited from the Russian hacking, adding that it was Trump "who over the course of the campaign indicated that he thought that President Putin was a strong leader."

The electors wrote that they will also require evidence from Trump that he and his staff did not accept Russian interference or collaborate during the campaign.

The letter states that it's the electors' constitutional role to "investigate, discuss, and deliberate with our colleagues," to ensure they select a president who would be "endowed with the requisite qualifications."

On Friday, media reports suggested Russia engaged in hacking to help Trump win the election. The Washington Post reported the CIA believes Russian spies hacked and then published emails from top Democrats. The New York Times reported Russian spies also hacked the Republican National Committee emails as well, but they were "conspicuously" not made public.

Trump dismissed reports that Russia interfered with the election and urged people to "move on."

"Trump’s willingness to disregard conclusions made by the intelligence community and his continuing defense of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin demand close scrutiny and deliberation from the Electoral College," the electors' letter reads.

In a statement Monday, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, said the campaign supports the letter calling for an intelligence briefing.

“Each day that month, our campaign decried the interference of Russia in our campaign and its evident goal of hurting our campaign to aid Donald Trump,” he said in a statement. “Despite our protestations, this matter did not receive the attention it deserved by the media in the campaign. We now know that the CIA has determined Russia's interference in our elections was for the purpose of electing Donald Trump. This should distress every American.”



Podesta added that the administration "owes it to the American people" to explain what they know about Russia's interference as soon as possible.