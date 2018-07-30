Relatives Of The Nine Family Members Who Died In The Duck Boat Disaster Have Filed A $100 Million Lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses the duck boat's operators of ignoring dangerous weather conditions before the vessel capsized and sank, killing 17 people.

Relatives of the nine family members who perished in the Missouri duck boat disaster have filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging that the operators knew about an impending storm but set out on the water anyway.

Seventeen people died when the amphibious vehicle capsized due to high winds and waves on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. The lake had been placid when the tour began, but weather forecasts, radar, and National Weather Service alerts warned of a pending severe thunderstorm.

The lawsuit lists Ripley Entertainment, Ride the Ducks Branson, Herschend Family Entertainment, and others as defendants, claiming negligence, wrongful death, and product liability.



"Despite being aware of impending severe weather conditions, Ripley intentionally decided to take the Duck Boat out onto Table Rock Lake instead of cancelling the tour and refunding the patrons’ money," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed in Kansas City federal court on behalf of the estates of Ervin Coleman, 76, and Maxwell Ly, 2, two of the nine members of an Indiana family who died when the boat sank.

The lawsuit also claims that the companies that operated the tour "recklessly risked the lives of its passengers for purely financial reasons" by knowing the boats were unsafe.