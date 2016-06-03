Dramatic Video Shows Man Rescued After 20 Hours Treading Water
William Durden fell off his boat into the Gulf of Mexico without a lifejacket.
A former Navy pilot was rescued by the Coast Guard after spending 20 hours treading water in the Gulf of Mexico.
Video shared by the Coast Guard shows a man jumping in the water to rescue William Durden.
Durden, 61, fell out of his boat when he was tried to grab a fishing pole while the boat was in gear. Durden fell without a lifejacket, according to the Associated Press.
When he didn't return home from a planned fishing trip, Durden's wife called authorities and his boat was located near St. Martins Keys, 60 miles north of Tampa.
Durden is reportedly in good condition following his rescue.
