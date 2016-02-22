Dr. Luke: "I Didn't Rape Kesha And I Have Never Had Sex With Her"
The music producer took to Twitter Monday to defend himself against allegations that he drugged and raped Kesha, days after a judge denied the singer's request to get out of her contract.
Producer Dr. Luke on Monday defended himself against allegations that he drugged and raped Kesha, who remains tied to his multi-album recording contract after a court ruling last week.
A New York judge in that case ruled Friday that Kesha cannot get out of her exclusive contract with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, despite her claims that he sexually and physically abused her for years.
Dr. Luke contends the allegations are an attempt on Kesha's part to get out of her contract for a more lucrative deal somewhere else.
"The goal of Kesha's counsel throughout has been to obtain a more lucrative contract through a shameless campaign of outrageous claims they will never stand behind in a court of law," Dr. Luke's legal team said in a statement.
Kesha contends that unless she is released from the Sony contract with Dr. Luke, her career will soon be over. However, in ruling against her, the judge noted that Sony pledged to allow her to record with other music producers to fulfill the contract.
In a series of tweets Monday, Dr. Luke broke his silence on the allegations.
Dr. Luke went on to tweet about other allegations made against him in the past that he says were debunked.
Kesha sued Dr. Luke in California in October 2014, accusing him of administering drugs and alcohol to sexually assault her. She also claims he threatened to ruin her career if she ever went public with her allegations. That same month, Dr. Luke filed his own lawsuit in New York, accusing Kesha of defamation and breach of contract.
The judge declined to make an immediate decision on whether to throw out Kesha's claims, saying her legal team had failed to provide basic details about the alleged assaults, such as exact dates and locations.
In a statement earlier in the day, Dr. Luke's attorney also emphasized that the New York judge had found that Kesha is already free to record and release music without working with Dr. Luke as a producer if she doesn't want to.
"Any claim that she isn't 'free' is a myth," the attorney said.
However, Kesha's attorney, Mark Geragos, had argued that Sony's promise to allow her to work with another producer can't be trusted because the record label is setting her up for failure. Geragos also claimed Sony will not promote her work because the label's interest lies in protecting Dr. Luke.
According to the statement issued by Dr. Luke's attorney, Sony Music has already spent over $11 million marketing the singer's work and is committed in continuing to promote it.
Read the full statement below:
The New York County Supreme Court on Friday found that Kesha is already "free" to record and release music without working with Dr. Luke as a producer if she doesn't want to. Any claim that she isn't "free" is a myth. The sound decision Friday by the Court in denying Kesha's motion for an injunction made it clear Kesha's allegations of purported abuse were unconvincing and that she had no basis to void record contracts and copyrights. Dr. Luke and his companies invested in Kesha's success through their contributions, Sony Music has already spent over $11 million promoting Kesha, and Sony Music and its label Kemosabe Records are committed to continuing to promote her work.
More significantly, the Court also noted multiple times that her vague abuse allegations were devoid of factual detail, and that there was no evidence, whether from doctors or anyone else, to support them.
Tellingly, Kesha never reported any purported abuse or rape to any law enforcement authority, or even to Sony Music, and further swore under oath in another matter, while accompanied by her team of lawyers, that it never occurred. The goal of Kesha's counsel throughout has been to obtain a more lucrative contract through a shameless campaign of outrageous claims they will never stand behind in a
court of law.
As Dr. Luke has said repeatedly, the allegations against him are outright lies that have been advanced to extort a contract renegotiation and money. Kesha and her counsel have cavalierly subjected Dr. Luke and his family to trial by Twitter, using a vicious smear campaign to ruin his reputation for financial gain while failing to support their claims. Kesha to date has never verified the allegations in this case -even when given the opportunity in her affidavit. Nor has she ever offered a credible explanation as to why she would have signed a second recording agreement, recorded two albums and an EP and signed a publishing deal with Dr. Luke after allegedly being sexually abused. It will further be shown that the incidents alleged never happened.
