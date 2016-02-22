Dr. Luke: "I Didn't Rape Kesha And I Have Never Had Sex With Her"

The music producer took to Twitter Monday to defend himself against allegations that he drugged and raped Kesha, days after a judge denied the singer's request to get out of her contract.

Producer Dr. Luke on Monday defended himself against allegations that he drugged and raped Kesha, who remains tied to his multi-album recording contract after a court ruling last week.

A New York judge in that case ruled Friday that Kesha cannot get out of her exclusive contract with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, despite her claims that he sexually and physically abused her for years.

Dr. Luke contends the allegations are an attempt on Kesha's part to get out of her contract for a more lucrative deal somewhere else.

"The goal of Kesha's counsel throughout has been to obtain a more lucrative contract through a shameless campaign of outrageous claims they will never stand behind in a court of law," Dr. Luke's legal team said in a statement.

Kesha contends that unless she is released from the Sony contract with Dr. Luke, her career will soon be over. However, in ruling against her, the judge noted that Sony pledged to allow her to record with other music producers to fulfill the contract.