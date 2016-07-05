Dozens Of Sexual Assaults And Rapes Were Reported At Two Swedish Music Festivals Three of the girls who reported being sexually assaulted were under the age of 15. Twitter

Swedish police are investigating reports that more than 40 people were sexually assaulted at two music festivals during this past weekend, according to the Associated Press. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bravallafestival

There were five reports of rape and 12 reports of sexual molestation at the Bravalla Festival, which ran from June 30 to July 2 in Norrkoping, about 100 miles southwest of Stockholm.

At the Putte i Parken music festival in Karlstad, there were 32 reports of sexual assaults and police have identified seven men for questioning, according to the AP. View this post on Facebook facebook.com

The men range from ages 18 to 35 and six of them are foreigners, Inspector Leif Nystrom of the Karlstad Police Department told the New York Times. None of the men have been arrested.



Nystrom said that most of the victims were under 18 years old and that three of the girls who reported being assaulted were under 15.

“These were reports of women being touched in unwanted places, such as on their breasts and on their bottoms and inside their underwear,” Nystrom told the Times of the Putte i Parken festival.

British rockers Mumford & Sons, who played at the Bravalla Festival, said they were "gutted by these hideous reports." View this post on Facebook Facebook: mumfordandsons

"We are appalled to hear what happened at the Bravalla Festival last weekend," the band wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Festivals are a celebration of music and people, a place to let go and feel safe doing so." The band also vowed to not play the festival again until police and organizers take steps to combat the "disgustingly high rate of reported sexual violence."

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also described the incidents as "totally unacceptable." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @bravallafestival

"It's also important that we continue to ensure that police, prosecutors, and other officials are better equipped to investigate such crimes and actually catch the perpetrators," he said in a speech according to the AP. Organizers of both festivals did not immediately return messages from BuzzFeed News.