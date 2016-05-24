Domino's Pizza Is Being Sued For Allegedly Underpaying Its Workers

The country's largest pizza delivery company allegedly underpaid some New York workers at least $565,000.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Domino's Pizza Tuesday alleging the pizza delivery company underpaid workers in at least 10 New York franchise stores.

The country's largest pizza delivery company and three of its franchisees underpaid workers at least $565,000, according to the lawsuit, which alleged the parent company is responsible for the lost wages.

The lawsuit asserts that the Domino's should be legally responsible for the lost wages and deemed a joint employer of workers at the 10 franchise locations because the parent company was active in hiring, firing, and disciplining employees.

"Dominos does not only control how many pepperonis are on each pizza," Schneiderman said at a press conference Tuesday. "Domino's exercises control over all key aspects of employee relationships."

Following a four-year investigation, Schneiderman asserted that Domino's required its franchises to use a computer system called PULSE to conduct payroll reports and receipts, even though Domino's knew for years that PULSE under-calculated wages.

While Domino's made several changes and updates to PULSE each year, the company never fixed the flaws that caused underpayments to employees, he said.

According to Schneiderman, internal Domino's emails and sworn testimonies show that Domino's "unquestionably knew about the flaw in the system" as far back as 2007.