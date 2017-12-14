Dennis Rodman: Hillary Clinton Would Be More "Open-Minded" About North Korea If She Were President

The former NBA star was a guest on BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM , talking North Korea and the departure of Omarosa Manigault-Newman from the White House.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman said he believes that if Hillary Clinton won last year's presidential election, her approach to US relations with North Korea would be "more open-minded" than the Trump administration's.

Rodman stopped by BuzzFeed News' AM to DM morning show Thursday to discuss, among several topics, his five trips to North Korea.

"They really respect me," he said of North Koreans, adding that he doesn't talk about politics while there, keeping his conversation topics with leader Kim Jong Un and other officials to sports and music.

When asked whether he thinks US relations with North Korea would be better or worse if Clinton had been elected president last year, Rodman leaned toward better, saying it didn't seem like "she's going to try to go there and try to control" the relationship.

Rodman said that both she and Bill Clinton have gone through a lot of difficulties, adding that the former president "had a tendency to know how to easy his way into difficult situations, to try to smooth it out."

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump and Kim's regime have been in a war of insults. The US president has disparagingly called Kim "Rocket Man" multiple times and said the US would "totally destroy" North Korea.

"Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," Trump said at the United Nations in September.

Kim fired back at the time by calling Trump a mentally deranged "dotard."