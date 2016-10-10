Debate Sensation Ken Bone Says He's More Undecided Than Ever

Ken Bone may have been the hero of Sunday night's debate, but he said that the experience has left him "more undecided than ever."

Donning the same red sweater he wore to Sunday's debate, Bone told CNN Monday that he was initially "leaning very heavily" toward voting for Donald Trump, but that Hillary Clinton impressed him "with her composure and with a lot of her answers."

Bone, who turned out to be the true winner of Sunday's debate as people on Twitter loved his fashion, demeanor, and "hugability," said the debate got "very uncomfortable from up close."

"At points during the debate it almost felt like watching mom and dad fight," he told CNN, adding that he thinks Trump bringing Bill Clinton's accusers inside the debate hall was uncalled for.

"It has very little to do with Hillary Clinton's ability to be president," he said. "If Mr. Trump wants us to forget his past behaviors, he needs to quit dredging up those of his political opponents."

Despite the rhetoric and the name-calling, Bone said both candidates gave some substantive answers.

"It's just unfortunate that we have to wade through so much to get to them," he said.

As for his newfound stardom, Bone said he's "really glad that so much attention has come my way if for no other reason than I can get the message out that your voice can be heard and please get out and vote in November."

