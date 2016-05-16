Dash Cam Video Captures Dramatic Crash Near New York Bridge

A car riding toward the Tappan Zee Bridge in New York recorded dramatic footage of a truck overturning on Friday near the Tarrytown tolls.

The car's dashboard camera recorded the truck tilting toward the left before crashing on the road. The truck's wheels are seen rolling by shortly after the trailer hits the ground.

According to the Journal Record, the crash damaged the barrier between the northbound and southbound lanes.

The accident was caused when the truck's suspension system broke. Five other cars were hit by the truck's debris.

The truck driver was not injured in the accident, according to the Record. The driver who captured the video was also unharmed.