Ted Cruz Compared Transgender People To Donald Trump Dressing Like Hillary Clinton

In campaign stops over the weekend ahead of Tuesday's primary elections in six states, Ted Cruz bashed Donald Trump for his opposition to North Carolina's anti-LGBT bathroom bill.

Trump came out against the bill, which bars transgender people from certain bathrooms, on Thursday, saying people should use the bathroom "they feel is appropriate."

At a rally in Lebanon, Indiana, on Saturday, Cruz said he wanted to give an analogy that was "real, real simple for the folks in the media who find this conversation very confusing."

"So let me make things real simple: Even if Donald Trump dresses up as Hillary Clinton, he shouldn't be using the girls' restroom," the Texas senator said.

Cruz laughed and apologized to the audience for giving them a mental image of "Donald in a bright blue pantsuit."