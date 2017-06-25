Here's Chelsea Manning Celebrating At The New York City Pride Parade

The ACLU shared a photo of Chelsea Manning on a float at the New York City parade.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in parades worldwide to celebrate LGBT pride.

Manning later replied to BuzzFeed's Twitter account clarifying that it was not her first pride parade, just her first since her release from prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted a photo of Manning standing on a float adorned with a rainbow-colored heart saying "Happy first Pride march, Chelsea Manning!"

@BuzzFeed this was not my first pride parade <3 only one since getting out

honored to represent the @aclu at this years @NYCPrideMarch 🌈👭👫👬 lost my voice from screaming so much ❤️ thank you… https://t.co/KpRy7aKpYX

She also posted a photo from the parade, saying she was honored to represent the ACLU at this year's parade.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender teenager from Virginia who sued his local school board for the right to use the boys restroom, rode in the parade next to Manning.

Manning, the Army intelligence officer who leaked more than 700,000 military intelligence reports and documents to WikiLeaks, was released from military prison last month after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence. While in prison, Manning came out as transgender and changed her name to Chelsea. Her sentence was commuted by then-president Barack Obama in January 2017.



Last month, Manning shared this first photo of herself following her release.

